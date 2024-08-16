Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Short Interest Up 38.8% in July

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZVRA opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

