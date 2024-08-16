ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0636 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $590,990.65 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00072025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

