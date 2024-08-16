Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $694.87 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $42.56 or 0.00071933 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $694.87 million and approximately $77.68 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.