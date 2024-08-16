Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Surmodics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 9,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $568.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

