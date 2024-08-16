Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Plans Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

YUEIY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.