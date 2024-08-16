Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Plans Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
YUEIY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
