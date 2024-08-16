Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.50. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 28,454 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile



Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

