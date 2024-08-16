Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Xylem has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Xylem Trading Down 0.3 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.80. 1,954,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

