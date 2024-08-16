W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 392,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,203. The firm has a market cap of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.66%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 53.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in W&T Offshore by 17.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 197.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274,156 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 160.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 192,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

