WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.61 price objective on the stock.

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPS stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $91,299.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,142.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,783.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 200,557 shares of company stock valued at $199,783. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WM Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 671,253 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 193,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in WM Technology by 754.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 189,174 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

