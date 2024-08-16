Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 35.5% annually over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.01. 379,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

