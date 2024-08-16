Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 0.8% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,279.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,187 shares of company stock worth $57,611,706. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

