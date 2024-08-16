Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.60 and last traded at $136.90. Approximately 228,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,983,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,800,439. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

