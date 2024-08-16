William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

PNC stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.