William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 4,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 65,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

