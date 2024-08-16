Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

