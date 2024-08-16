Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $165.61. 10,439,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,441,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

