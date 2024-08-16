Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $268.14. 2,067,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,597. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.64. The stock has a market cap of $488.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

