Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 1,575,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,131. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.