Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $79.54. 4,577,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,121. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

