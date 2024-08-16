Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.28.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.02. 319,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,850. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $375.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

