Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PBJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 51,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,216. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

