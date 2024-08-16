Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.75. 228,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

