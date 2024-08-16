Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $255.11. 633,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day moving average of $252.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Argus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

