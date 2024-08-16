Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $161.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.