Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 4,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

