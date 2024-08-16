Westpark Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Westpark Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

Ouster stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $351.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ouster by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

