Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.50.

Westlake Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Westlake has a one year low of $112.77 and a one year high of $162.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,961,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at $25,154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westlake by 3,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,673 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

