Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Mizuho started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.50.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 232,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,986. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.92.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Westlake by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

