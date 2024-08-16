Welch Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 149,923 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 445,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

