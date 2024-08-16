Welch Group LLC Sells 903 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,407,000 after acquiring an additional 294,637 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,193 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,099. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

