Welch Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,622 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

