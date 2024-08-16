Welch Group LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $91.28. 799,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

