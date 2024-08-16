Welch Group LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 353,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.87. The stock had a trading volume of 914,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,021. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

