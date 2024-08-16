Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,936 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after purchasing an additional 156,534 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $806,478. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 610,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,993. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

