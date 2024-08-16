Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,223 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,927,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 19,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,466. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

