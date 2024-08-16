Welch Group LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 697,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,323. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

