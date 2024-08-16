Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 36.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $545.41. 1,382,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.21 and a 200-day moving average of $551.92. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

