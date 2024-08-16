Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Magnite worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,882 shares of company stock worth $3,505,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

