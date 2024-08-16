Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of PROG worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $12,666,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PROG by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,698 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in PROG by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 565,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

