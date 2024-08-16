Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 79.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 536,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 18,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,530 shares of company stock worth $955,238 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

