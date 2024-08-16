Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,856 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

