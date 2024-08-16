Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,922 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. 174,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

