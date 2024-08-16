Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,883 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

