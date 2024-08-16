Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,428 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 67,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

