Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 138,099 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,099 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 387,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 54,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,739. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

