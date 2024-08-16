Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,727 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,865. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.23%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

