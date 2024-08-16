Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,993 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $119.01. 9,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,181. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $125.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

