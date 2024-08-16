Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,676 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77,208 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,139. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,182 shares of company stock worth $3,101,567. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

