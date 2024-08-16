Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $877.79.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $11.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $830.08. The stock had a trading volume of 553,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,031. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.82.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

