Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 5,674 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $73,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 27,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $902.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

